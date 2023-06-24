Ever Seen A Doggo Pose As Adorable Bride? Watch Viral Video

A video of a pet dog being given a basic bridal makeover has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. The cute doggo slays in the bridal look as it poses like a sharmili dulhan (shy bride). Not solah shringar (16 bridal adornments), but the pawfect one tries a few of them.
All about the viral video
In the video, we can see a doggo dressed like a bride. From head jewellery to a grand neckpiece and a bindi on the forehead, the dog looks adorable in the viral reel. Meanwhile, a longer version of the video shared earlier this year attracted more than nine million views and left animal lovers sharing "Aww, so cute" reactions. "Hamari gudiya ki shadi..." read the caption on Instagram.
Netizens react
The video attracted mixed reactions from viewers. People noticed that the animal wasn't enjoying the makeover as it put up an unhappy face. While some called it no lesser than torture to groom the animal in an unusual way, others praised the dog's adorable look.
