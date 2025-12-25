 'God Has Given Us Time...': Ghanaian Self-Proclaimed Prophet Who Predicted World's End On December 25, Says '...It's Now Postponed'
A Ghanaian man who went viral for predicting the end of the world on Christmas Day has now claimed that the apocalypse has been postponed. The self-proclaimed prophet, known online as Ebo Jesus or Ebo Noah, said in a fresh video that God has granted humanity more time and instructed him to expand his preparations for salvation.

Rutunjay Dole, Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
'God Has Given Us Time...': Ghanaian Self-Proclaimed Prophet Who Predicted World's End On December 25, Says '...It's Now Postponed' | Instagram @ebo_noah

Ebo Noah, a 30-year-old from Ghana, shot to internet fame after repeatedly claiming that he had received a divine vision warning of a catastrophic global flood set to begin on December 25. According to his earlier assertions, the world would face continuous rainfall for three years, similar to the biblical Great Flood, prompting him to build modern-day versions of Noah’s Ark.

Over the past few months, Ebo shared multiple videos on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube & and Instagram showing wooden arks being constructed, allegedly under divine instruction. Some of these clips garnered millions of views, drawing both fascination and ridicule. In one video titled “What will happen and how it will happen,” posted in August, he stated that God had revealed precise details of the impending disaster and informed him that he would survive by living on one of the arks.

However, the arks shown in his videos appeared far smaller than the biblical Noah’s Ark described in the Book of Genesis, which is believed to have measured over 500 feet in length. Critics also pointed out practical concerns, including the absence of engines, navigation systems, and the structural strength required to endure prolonged flooding.

Despite the lack of scientific or meteorological evidence supporting his claims, Ebo Noah attracted a small but loyal following. At the same time, many netizens questioned his intentions, with some arguing that the resources used for the project could be better spent on humanitarian causes.

In his latest video, posted just hours ago, Ebo Noah said the foretold catastrophe has been delayed. “God has given us time,” he claimed, adding that he has now been instructed to expand the ark project to accommodate anyone seeking salvation. The statement has once again sparked widespread debate online, with many reacting humorously while others expressed concern over misinformation spreading on social media.

