Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

Orlando: Cool boss enters office dancing | Instagram/Burano Hunter's Creek

The internet is impressed with a video showing a cool boss dancing happily to enter his workplace. He was actually asked to dance to enter the office. His employees stuck a note at the gate asking him to come into the office by performing some dance moves. They suggested about working that day only if could agree to this condition. Did the boss agree? Of course, he did. A video which recorded the incident showed him coming across the note from his employees, following he which he threw some gracious dance moves to walk into the office.

Boss comes dancing to office

Ahead of you sharing this video with your boss or planning to getting them dancing someday soon, here's everything you need to know about the reel that has gone viral on social media. It opens showing a note displayed at the entrance of a glass door, requesting the attention of the boss.

"If you don't come in dancing, we are not working today," read the note which was addressed to the boss. The video captured the boss reading this note and soon reacting to it. It recorded the heartwarming and entertaining moment where the boss satisfied the employees at the company by dancing.

Watch video

The boss was seen entering the office by throwing some cool dance moves, quite naturally and impressively. He seemed fascinated and interested into the idea of dancing to enter the office instead of frowning over the employees for putting forth a weird condition in front of him.

Video hits 10 million views

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a real estate company from Orlando, Burano Hunter's Creek. It has gathered 10 million views and is counting.

Now, the video of his casual yet graceful dance steps has quickly gone viral. It has made people him a cool and desirable boss personality. As the video caught the attention of internet users, people reacted by saying, "Everyone needs a boss like him." Netizens also spot him lovably dancing and enjoying the moment with all his heart. This made them saying, "Love his vibe...He’s got the moves."