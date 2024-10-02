 Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralEmployees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

"If you don't come in dancing, we are not working today," read the note addressed to the boss. The video captured the boss reading this note and soon reacting to it. It recorded the heartwarming and entertaining moment where the boss satisfied the employees at the company by dancing. This made netizens saying, "Love his vibe...He’s got the moves."

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Orlando: Cool boss enters office dancing | Instagram/Burano Hunter's Creek

The internet is impressed with a video showing a cool boss dancing happily to enter his workplace. He was actually asked to dance to enter the office. His employees stuck a note at the gate asking him to come into the office by performing some dance moves. They suggested about working that day only if could agree to this condition. Did the boss agree? Of course, he did. A video which recorded the incident showed him coming across the note from his employees, following he which he threw some gracious dance moves to walk into the office.

Boss comes dancing to office

Ahead of you sharing this video with your boss or planning to getting them dancing someday soon, here's everything you need to know about the reel that has gone viral on social media. It opens showing a note displayed at the entrance of a glass door, requesting the attention of the boss.

"If you don't come in dancing, we are not working today," read the note which was addressed to the boss. The video captured the boss reading this note and soon reacting to it. It recorded the heartwarming and entertaining moment where the boss satisfied the employees at the company by dancing.

FPJ Shorts
Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative

Watch video

The boss was seen entering the office by throwing some cool dance moves, quite naturally and impressively. He seemed fascinated and interested into the idea of dancing to enter the office instead of frowning over the employees for putting forth a weird condition in front of him.

Video hits 10 million views

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a real estate company from Orlando, Burano Hunter's Creek. It has gathered 10 million views and is counting.

Now, the video of his casual yet graceful dance steps has quickly gone viral. It has made people him a cool and desirable boss personality. As the video caught the attention of internet users, people reacted by saying, "Everyone needs a boss like him." Netizens also spot him lovably dancing and enjoying the moment with all his heart. This made them saying, "Love his vibe...He’s got the moves."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM...

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM...

Viral Video Of 4 Girls Doing Garba Under A Tree Fills Netizens With Navratri Vibes

Viral Video Of 4 Girls Doing Garba Under A Tree Fills Netizens With Navratri Vibes

Fact Check: Did Bengaluru Sky Really Light Up 'Because Of A Comet'?

Fact Check: Did Bengaluru Sky Really Light Up 'Because Of A Comet'?

'We Don't Ask People To Get Married Or Take Up Monkhood..': Isha Foundation Denies Coimbatore...

'We Don't Ask People To Get Married Or Take Up Monkhood..': Isha Foundation Denies Coimbatore...