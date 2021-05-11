Elon Musk's SpaceX to send meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin soaring to the moon. Literally

Elon Musk, or as his Twitter bio describes him, the "imperator of Mars" may be looking to bring humans to the red planet soon, but that is not his only dream. The Dogecoin enthusiast has repeatedly spoken about how he wants to take the cryptocurrency to the moon (and we don't just mean the rising prices). Now, it would seem that this dream is closer than one might have anticipated.

Elon Musk-run SpaceX is now accepting Dogecoin to launch an upcoming satellite named DOGE-1 to the Moon. According to reports, the satellite will be flown onboard a Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022. DOGE-1 is a cubesat to acquire "lunar-spatial intelligence" using onboard cameras and sensors.

"SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year. – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space. To the mooooonnn!!" read a rather excited tweet from the billionaire businessman. With the post, he shared the "official Dogecoin song".