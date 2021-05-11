Elon Musk's SpaceX to send meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin soaring to the moon. Literally

Elon Musk, or as his Twitter bio describes him, the "imperator of Mars" may be looking to bring humans to the red planet soon, but that is not his only dream. The Dogecoin enthusiast has repeatedly spoken about how he wants to take the cryptocurrency to the moon (and we don't just mean the rising prices). Now, it would seem that this dream is closer than one might have anticipated.
Elon Musk-run SpaceX is now accepting Dogecoin to launch an upcoming satellite named DOGE-1 to the Moon. According to reports, the satellite will be flown onboard a Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022. DOGE-1 is a cubesat to acquire "lunar-spatial intelligence" using onboard cameras and sensors.
"SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year. – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space. To the mooooonnn!!" read a rather excited tweet from the billionaire businessman. With the post, he shared the "official Dogecoin song".
It has been an nerve wracking few days for fans of the cryptocurrency. Having reached record highs this year, Dogecoin fell sharply on Sunday as the Tesla CEO hosted the Saturday Night Live show on TV. When SNL first went live on NBC and was streamed in over 100 countries for the first time ever, the cryptocurrency hovered around 69 cents but as the show was on, the price dropped to 56 cents, a 12 per cent plunge.
"Yeah, it's a hustle," he told the audience while playing a sketch on the TV show.
Musk's Doge dreams aren't just limited to the Moon. At the time of writing this article, he had initiated a poll on whether people wanted Tesla to accept Doge. Keep in mind that the company has already announced plans to accept bitcoins.
