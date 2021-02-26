Elon Musk under SEC investigation for Dogecoin tweets? Here's what he has to say

At this point in time, Elon Musk's love for Dogecoin seems to be undisputable fact. Not only does the Tesla chief tweet his praise frequently, but even one word posts that offer no extra input are apparently enough to send prices soaring. But now, it would seem that his efforts have struck a problematic chord with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now, in case you're uncertain about what Dogecoin might be, allow us to explain first. It is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke of sorts. Dogecoin was inspired by the meme of a smiling Shiba Inu and features the face of the dog on symbolic representations. In the words of its maker, it was "created for sillies" and something that was never really expected to take off.

Fast forward to 2021, and DogeCoin has grown to several hundred times its original value, reaching a market capitalization worth billions of dollars and drawing eyeballs from many including Elon Musk. Asked by a Twitter user as to why he loved Dogecoin so much, the SpaceX CEO recently explained: "I love dogs and memes".

"Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler," the world's second richest man tweeted earlier in February. 'Lil X' incidentally is a reference to his young son, X Æ A-Xii.

"Literally," he wrote sharing a picture of the meme-famous dog in an astronaut's suit planting a dogecoin flag on the moon.