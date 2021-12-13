Elon Musk tweets a cringy meme to criticize Finland PM Sanna Marin for dancing at club despite being COVID-19 positive

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin became subject to criticism last week for partying in a nightclub despite knowing her exposure to Covid-19. The 36 year old apologised on Monday after she was caught on camera and the visuals got widely circulated online.

However, Elon Musk who is not just known for Tesla but also for often sharing memes on Twitter to prove a point, used the funny tool to dig at Finland's Prime Minister.

The meme shared by the Tesla Chief shows a man whispering into the ear of a woman at a party to ask, “what do you do?”. She replies, "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland,” for the man to react in shock,"what?". This was clearly targeted to criticize the reckless behavior of the Finland Prime Minister.

Take a look at the meme tweeted by Elon Musk, here:

A report in the BBC mentioned that in Finland, under the COVID guidelines, those who have received both doses of the vaccine do not need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. But the guidelines leave room for voluntarily maintaining social distancing.

Marin was photographed partying at a nightclub in Helsinki on Saturday night, hours after her foreign minister had tested positive for COVID-19. However, in a post on Facebook, Ms Marin apologised for her lapse in judgement, saying that she was sorry for not understanding that she needed to do socially distance herself.

Take a look at her sorry post, here:

