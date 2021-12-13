Watch Video: Teachers play ‘Dash for Cash’ game to win $5,000, grab money for better classrooms

A game probably not many Indians are aware of! 'Dash for Cash, the stampede game', is where people rush to gather the huge amounts of cash placed on ground and in most cases the amount collected by the players is utilized for a good cause.

Recently, teachers tried to juggle and take the jackpot cash! The ten teacher-players participated to win about $5,000 and later use them wisely towards their school's betterment.

At the Premier Center for the Stampede game where after the first period local teacher will participate in the first-ever Dash For Cash. $5,000 is up for grabs for teachers to use in their classrooms. pic.twitter.com/8dqcI7QTRe — Annie Todd (@AnnieTodd96) December 12, 2021

In the video shared on Twitter by an user @AnnieTodd96, we see the huge cash placed on ground, teachers run to grab the most of it by filling not just their pockets but all over their costume worn. The teachers are seen trying to fit as much money as they can pick and put to themselves.

Take a look at the video, here:

“Ten area schools are going to be joining us and individual teachers that are going to come to the game on Saturday night. We are going to have 5,000, $1 bills spread out all throughout center ice and they’re going to have an opportunity to grab as much cash as they can,” Stampede President Jim Olander said earlier talking to Keloland.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:53 PM IST