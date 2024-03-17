Elon Musk Posts Satirical News Saying 'Screwdrivers Permitted On Boeing Flights,' Netizens React With Memes

Elon Musk shared a comical post online which satirically claimed that sharp objects like screwdrivers and drills were being allowed on flights to support the staff with maintenance. Musk posted it on his X account without dropping a single text regarding it. He just shared a screenshot of the weird write-up to trigger reactions on the social media platform. On learning about the so-called state of being permitted to carry such restricted objects on a flight, netizens reacted with memes and hilarious messages.

Before taking a look at what people said in this regard, here's what Musk shared earlier on March 17. It was a screenshot from the The Shovel, an unreal news website which promises to provide to readers "News they can believe in."

Musk purportedly posted it taking a dig at the recent incidents concerning Boeing flights, including the case in which a door panel suffered a blowout earlier this March and the passenger managed to save his life due to his secured seat belt.

Netizens react

The internet probably initially believed things to be true, but no sooner found it too much to be true and settled with a dose of laughter. Thousands of people who came across the information reacted to it with funny emojis and memes. Despite knowing the stated piece of news is cooked up, they acted as if they digested it for a while. The series of memes that surfaced online to Musk's post included people wanting to carry duct tapes on a flight in order to assist staff in need. They hinted about helping the officials by covering the flight with the tape if it reported some leakages or cracks.

While the duct tape replies topped the chart, general reactions too surfaced. It showed people sharing hilarious memes to laugh at the claim that passengers could take screwdriver and drills on Boeing flights.

Check reactions below

Dean finding out about a possible discount on a flight 👇 https://t.co/ZzEc5VUDMP pic.twitter.com/KXou6XxyQS — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) March 17, 2024

You saying this like that isn’t a #1 engineering solution. Because it is. — JurassicJoshUwUs (@JurassicJosh341) March 17, 2024

The post went viral on X engaging many conversations by netizens. Nearly 5K users commented on the post being unable to resist their take on the shared content. Meanwhile, within only a few hours of being uploaded, his post has received 10 million views and more than 11,000 reposts.