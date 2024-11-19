 Elderly Woman Grooves To 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' Song In Lehenga & Skirt; Netizens React
Elderly Woman Grooves To 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' Song In Lehenga & Skirt; Netizens React

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
'Dancing Dadi's' new reel goes viral | Ravi Bala Sharma

'Dancing Dadi' is back with another video, where she is seen grooving to one of the popular Bollywood beats. Identified as Ravi Bala Sharma, the elderly woman is known for uploading dance reels on social media. In one of her latest videos, she was seen performing to the 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' song. She wore a white shirt and red lehenga to hit the dance floor, ditching the expected costume (a saree).

Watch video

The video captured Sharma enjoying the vibes of the Bollywood beat. She displayed some classic dance steps while grooving to the song. She danced along with lip-syncing the lyrics of this song. Her energy was at peak throughout the dance reel.

Sharma shared the video on Instagram this Sunday and captioned it by wish people a "Happy Sunday".

Netizens react as dance reel goes viral

The video has already gone viral on the social media platform. It has received more than three lakh views and 10,000 likes. The comments section overflowed with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis which were shared by netizens praising Sharma's dance moves.

Netizens weren't bothered about her outfit despite the song lyrics demanded her to wear a saree. Regardless of her donning a lehenga and a shirt, they called her performance to be "Wow" and extended "Lots of love" towards her.

Viral Video: After 'Jhumka Gire Re,' Dancing Dadi performs on 'What Jumka?' song
article-image

Check out original music video below

The dance number is one of the songs from the Shahid Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha movie 'R... Rajkumar' released in 2013. It is recorded in the voices of Antara Mitra and Nakash Aziz, where they bring alive the lyrics penned by Mayur Puri. The peppy moves displayed by the star cast is reportedly directed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva.

