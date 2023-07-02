 Elderly Couple Win Hearts On Their 'Rim Jim Gire Sawan' Recreation; Netizens say 'This is lovely!' As Video Goes Viral
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Monsoon is here in Mumbai! And one of the most iconic Bollywood rain songs is 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan'. The timeless song from the 1970s, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, continues to captivate people of all ages.

In a heartwarming video that has taken the internet by storm, an elderly couple beautifully recreates every frame of the iconic song. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms, spreading joy and touching the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The video that stars Vandana and Shailesh Inamdar was originally posted by a user named Ankita Ringangaonkar on YouTube. Later on, the beautiful video was shared on Twitter by a user named Arun Panicker with a caption that read, "Kudos to this couple for recreating Rim Jhim gire sawan. I had a huge grin on my face all through. #whatsappforward."

In the video, the couple is seen travelling to iconic spots in Mumbai, like the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, and lip syncing the song just like in the original video.

The video has won the hearts of netizens, and a lot of them have commented on it.

"Beautiful, that love is infectious!," wrote a user.

"This brought such a nostalgic tear to my eye. What a lovely video!," commented another user.

"I love this song. Sort of epitomizes monsoon romance for me. And this is so moving. Good for them. May they love long. And enjoy many more monsoons," wrote a nostalgic user.

"People loving it only because this recreation has not been done by any cringe reel makers. Would like to say, 'thank you' to this sweet couple," commented another user.

