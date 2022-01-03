'Educated but unemployed': Twitterati try to draw attention of UP government to recruit 97,000 teachers

Teaching is a novel profession, isn't it so? But, the plight in the state of Uttar Pradesh is such that aspiring teachers have to undergo severe protest for securing a job.

Earlier, candidates demonstrated in front of the UP Vidhan Sabha for increasing the count from mere 17000 to 97000 for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher position.

In the midst of severe cold and rain, the candidates were seen in an on ground demonstration. Some students also sat under the police car, later being subject to lathi charge.

Since a couple of weeks, several netizens have taken it to Twitter inorder to draw the attention of the BJP- led UP government on the employment concerns. Similar to BJP's election slogan, 'Aapki baar', a Twitter user took to write, "nahi chahiye 17000, aapki baar 97000". While another tweeted, "koi bahana nahi chalega #97000_शिक्षकभर्ती_जारी_करो (no excuse would work...)."

Take a look at what those people are saying on Twitter, right here:

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी कृपया इन लोगों की मांग पर गौर करें। युवा बेरोज़गार है और पेपर लीक हो जाने से सबको परेशानी होती है और पद भी रिक्त हैं। रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती आवश्यक है।#97000_शिक्षकभर्ती_जारी_करो — Amit Singh Chahar 🇮🇳 (@akchahar6) January 3, 2022

Unemployed trainees will take revenge on everyone in the election

no recruit, no vote#97000_शिक्षकभर्ती_जारी_करो — Shiv@ni Verma (Zenny) (@ShivaniVerma03) January 3, 2022

The unemployed but educated youth are suffering a lot.#97000_शिक्षकभर्ती_जारी_करो pic.twitter.com/87Ss3OVqZd — Dear Ravi Ji (@Dear_Ravi_Ji) January 3, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:03 PM IST