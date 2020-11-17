EC appoints Sonu Sood as state icon of Punjab; Twitter applauds

On Monday, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was appointed as the state icon of Punjab by Election Commission. The announcement was made on the Twitter handle by the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab which hailed Sood as being "the real hero of people"

Over the last few months, the actor has repeatedly made headlines as he helped countless migrants amid the coronavirus lockdown, arranging foods and shelter for the people. He helped send people home amid the lockdown, and has, over the last few months, even helped many other underpriviledged people. From sending people farm animals to helping them finance their surgeries - he has done it all.

Earlier, Penguin Random House India had announced that the 'Dabangg' actor will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer. The autobiography, titled as 'I Am No Messiah' will be written as a first person account revealing the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued.