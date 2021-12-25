Dude slides down chimneys for a living, says Vir Das while taking a jibe at VHP over burning Santa effigies

Comedian Vir Das who recently had to suffer a major backlash from a certain section of netizens and ideologues over his 'I come from two Indias monologue' has yet again taken a jibe at right wing groups opposing Christmas and schools who celebrate the festival marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

Dear Bhakts. Please stop setting Santa Claus on fire. Dude slides down chimneys for a living. Pretty sure he can take it. https://t.co/6SIgslttXK — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 25, 2021

Taking a jibe at right wing supporters, Das pointed out that Santa (as per the believes) in fact slides down through chimneys to deliver gifts to children in their homes and is thus capable of standing the heat.

"Dear Bhakts. Please stop setting Santa Claus on fire. Dude slides down chimneys for a living. Pretty sure he can take it," he wrote.

Das was replying to a video tweet by journalist Shivam Vij, where the right group - Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) members were burning effigies of Santa Claus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and issuing threats to schools making children dress up as Santas, citing media outlet Dainik Jagran.

"Santa Claus set on fire in Agra by VHP members. Threats issued against schools making children dress up as Santa Claus. Conversion bogey used to terrorise Christian minority."

In "Two Indias" video, Das, last month, had spoken about some of the key issues in India, like handling of COVID-19, rape cases and the farmers' protests. He showed contradictions in the Indian society's reactions to these key issues.

However, many did not like the content and accused him of "insulting India". He not only faced huge outrage on social media but a number police complaints were also filed against him. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had said that they will not allow him to perform in the state.

Following criticism over the video, Vir Das had issued a statement through his Twitter handle on November 16. He stated that his intention was to say that the country, despite its issues, is great.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:04 PM IST