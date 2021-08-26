DU criticised for dropping Mahasweta Devi's short story 'Draupadi' from BA (Hons) English syllabus; enraged netizens call the act 'casteist'

The Delhi University Academic Council on Tuesday dropped a celebrated short story of Mahasweta Devi from BA (Hons) English course while approving changes in its syllabus.

The council also approved the implementation of National Education Policy from 2022-23 and four-year undergraduate programmes, overriding a strong dissent from its members, in its 12-hour long meeting on Tuesday.

The implementation of the NEP from 2022-23 had been approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters in its meeting on Monday.

Some members said despite opposition from a section of the council, the syllabus of the fifth semester of BA (Hons) English and the New Education Policy was approved.

The matter will now be discussed by the varsity Executive Council.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, said, "We strongly protest against the overreach of the Oversight Committee which arbitrarily changed texts in the new undergraduate Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) syllabi of the fifth semester, bypassing the statutory bodies like Faculties, Committee of Courses and Standing Committee."

He said two Dalit authors Bama and Sukirtharini were arbitrarily removed.

"Then, Mahasweta Devi's "Draupadi" - a story about a tribal woman was also removed. It is shocking to note that this Oversight Committee did not have any experts from the concerned departments whose syllabus was changed. There is no logic behind such removals," he said.

The news hasn't gone well with people across the country who are now taking to social media websites to protest the move.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:22 PM IST