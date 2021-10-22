Dr Reddy's rejects claims on social media of company halting Sputnik V manufacture

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd today said that some social media groups were spreading false information on the company's production of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Earlier, unknown social media groups on Twitter and WhatsApp shared posts that Dr Reddy's would stop manufacturing and distributing Sputnik V vaccine with immediate effect.

"We wish to bring to your attention that the WhatsApp forward referred to above is completely false. We request your help in fighting this misinformation," Dr Reddy’s said.

Dr Reddy’s is in pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to market 250 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India. The company is currently importing the doses and is waiting for domestic production to ramp up the sales.

At 10.18 IST, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were at 4654.55 Rupees on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.1% from the previous close.

