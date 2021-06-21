'Don't overdo things for pictures': Picture showing BSF personnel posing over camel on International Yoga Day goes viral; netizens enraged

Today, 21st June marks the seventh International Yoga Day. Every year, Indians observe this day all around the world with pride and assurance of health and wealth.

Marking the occasion, security personnel of India performed Yoga. Pictures of these celebrations were shared on social media in order to inspire and motivate Indians to perform Yoga and stay fit.

However, one such photo has gone viral on Twitter and is attracting negative reactions.

On the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Monday. A photo from the ceremony shows BSF jawaans sitting on camels and performing asanas.

The word on Twitter is that it was unnecessary to make the camel lie down only so that the picture looks better.

Taking to Twitter, Snehesh Alex Philip, Senior Associate Editor at The Print, wrote, "Yoga is a good thing, should be done everyday. But below picture of @BSF_India personnel is just not done. Don’t overdo things for the sake of pictures. Making the camel lie down and posing for camera like this is just not done. Don’t reduce Yoga Day to this."