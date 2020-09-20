Donald Trump just RTed a tweet trending #FartingSounds and no one knows why

On Sunday, President Donald Trump, ostensibly the leader of the free world and the most powerful man on the planet RTed a video celebrating a Twitter trend.
For some reason, a Twitter user named Catturd2, started a trend to make #FartingSoudns the top trend on Twitter to celebrate his/her Twitter anniversary.
And it was a challenge the internet took up at it became the top trend on Twitter in the US, but no one is quite clear why Donald Trump RTed that tweet.
Trump makes TikTok tick
US President Donald Trump has announced a proposed deal on TikTok involving two American companies - Oracle and Walmart - that would allow the US operations of the Chinese video sharing application, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns.
The deal mandates the creation of a new American company -- incorporated in Texas -- and the prospect of 25,000 new jobs. Further, TikTok will give USD 5 billion to fund the education of American youths.
The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps - TikTok and WeChat - from Sunday to safeguard national security. The ban on downloading TikTok, originally scheduled to take effect on Sunday, was postponed to September 27, according to the US Department of Commerce.
