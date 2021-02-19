'Does it sound like fascism?': Twitter after Nana Patole threatens to stall Big B, Akshay Kumar's films for ignoring public causes

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has found himself in a soup. He has allegedly threatened Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar of stalling their shoots for not speaking up on public issues.

On Thursday, Patole said the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hiked petrol-diesel-gas prices yet again, and farmers' protest is still on, but these celebs are mum on these important issues. Patole slammed Bollywood actors and said many celebs including Bachchan and Kumar, who had raised their voices against the Congress-led UPA Government in the past on various issues, are now absolutely mum. He further added that the party would stop their shootings for keeping aloof.

"Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh ji as PM kept fuel prices low despite a surge in crude oil prices in the global market. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is hiking fuel prices, why aren't they tweeting now?" said Patole.

Patole also said these actors are public figures and must be held accountable. "Are they (actors) under the central government's pressure? Those who don't speak up for people who buy tickets to watch them, their movies won't be watched in Maharashtra nor will shooting take place. This isn't a threat. It's about democracy and you are public idols and hold accountability," said the Maharashtra Congress Chief.

The Maharashtra Congress chief's comments did not go down well with netizens. While some supported him, others slammed him and even urged Mumbai Police to register a complaint against him.

Here's what netizens had to say: