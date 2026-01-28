 'Chacha Ki Matcha': Video Of Lucknow Man Selling Green Chai In Kulhad Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Yahi Baaki Tha, Bas Khatam'
A Lucknow street vendor has gone viral for giving matcha a desi twist by boiling it like chai and serving it in a kulhad. Dubbed “Garmatcha,” the bright green drink amused social media, drawing jokes and criticism from matcha purists. While some questioned the technique, others praised it as a creative local take on a global café trend

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

If global food trends had a personality test, Lucknow just rewrote the results. A street vendor from the city has gone viral for giving matcha, the finely ground Japanese green tea known for its calm, ceremonial prep, a loud, unapologetically desi makeover. The video shows him brewing what he calls “garam matcha chai”, not with a bamboo whisk and quiet focus, but by boiling it like roadside chai.

The bright green liquid simmers in a large brass pot, stirred vigorously with a steel ladle as steam billows into the air. The scene feels far removed from a minimalist cafe in Kyoto and much closer to a busy tea stall in old Lucknow.

Served in a Kulhad, of course

The real internet-breaking moment comes during serving. Instead of a ceramic cup or glass, the piping-hot matcha is poured into a kulhad, the earthy clay cup that’s practically sacred in Indian tea culture. That one detail sealed the deal, turning the drink into a full-blown fusion moment.

Text over the clip dubs the vendor “Matcha ke Chacha” and advertises the drink as “Garmatcha, exclusively in Lucknow.” Social media didn’t need much more encouragement.

Internet reacts: From amused to mildly traumatized

Comment sections quickly filled with jokes and disbelief. Some users claimed “matcha is crying in the corner,” while others compared the neon-green brew to chutney or labelled it “chemical-looking.” One comment that gained traction simply read: “Tandoori matcha.”

At the same time, many viewers found the video hilarious rather than offensive. For them, it was just another example of India’s unmatched ability to desi-fy anything, from pasta to momos, and now, matcha.

Purists object, creatives applaud

Not everyone was entertained. Matcha purists were quick to point out that traditional matcha is never boiled. Instead, it’s whisked with hot (not boiling) water or milk to preserve its flavour, colour, and antioxidants. Boiling can make it bitter and destroy some of its nutritional value, including catechins that matcha is prized for.

Originally rooted in Japanese tea ceremonies, matcha has become a global café staple thanks to its earthy taste, high antioxidant content, and reputation as a “clean energy” drink. Rich in L-theanine and caffeine, it’s often marketed as a calmer alternative to coffee.

