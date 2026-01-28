 When Ajit Dada's 'Mala Rassa De' Clip Showcasing His Love For Maharashtrian Cuisine Went Viral; Old Video Resurfaces - Watch
Ajit Pawar was often seen enjoying traditional Maharashtrian food during public appearances, reflecting his Baramati roots. He has publicly relished misal pav at events and popular Pune eateries, along with bhel puri, chivda, ladoo, and rural dishes like bajari bhakri with harbhara dal. His video is resurfacing after his tragic demise this morning

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in a plane crash this morning. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati where he was scheduled to attend multiple political events. According to reports, the plane suffered technical issues during landing, due to which it crashed.

Ajit Pawar has long been associated with a simple, grounded public image. Beyond politics, his food choices, often spotted during public events, offer a glimpse into his deep connection with Maharashtrian culture and rural roots.

Misal Pav

Ajit Pawar has frequently been seen enjoying misal pav, one of Maharashtra’s most iconic dishes. During the Mahatma Phule Jayanti celebrations held in Pune in April last year, where nearly 10,000 kg of misal pav was served to the public, Pawar was spotted relishing the spicy meal along with attendees.

When Ajit Dada's 'Mala Rassa De' Clip Showcasing His Love For Maharashtrian Cuisine Went Viral; Old Video Resurfaces - Watch
Videos from popular Pune eateries such as Ghadge Misal and Jogeshwari Misal show the NCP leader making specific requests, asking for extra rassa (gravy) while opting out of onions or excess oil, reflecting a personalised but traditional approach to the dish.

“Missed Misal”

In January last year, Ajit Pawar openly spoke at a public event about missing out on misal pav, a comment that once again highlighted his fondness for the beloved Maharashtrian staple. While there is no official confirmation of it being his favourite food, repeated public appearances suggest a clear liking.

Apart from misal pav, Pawar has been seen enjoying bhel puri at family gatherings in Pune, even giving a thumbs-up after tasting it. The moment resonated with many supporters, reinforcing his image as a leader who enjoys the same everyday food as the people he represents.

Who Is Sunetra Pawar? All You Need To Know About Ajit Pawar's Wife, Sons & Powerful Family Legacy
article-image

He is also known to prefer rural Maharashtrian dishes, including bajari bhakri paired with harbhara dal (Bengal gram preparation). On several occasions, Pawar has purchased simple vegetable chapatis from street vendors, further underlining his no-frills food habits.

Ajit Pawar has also been spotted sampling ladoo and chivda during public programmes and festive events. These traditional snacks, commonly found in Maharashtrian households, align with his consistent preference for local flavours over elaborate cuisine.

Food choices that mirror Baramati’s culture

While Ajit Pawar has never released an official list of favourite foods, his public appearances paint a clear picture. His inclination towards local, traditional Maharashtrian dishes reflects his strong ties to Baramati and his comfort with everyday, regional cuisine.

