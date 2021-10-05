'Diwali is gonna be lit': Disney India announces release date of Marvel's #Eternals; netizens 'cannot wait to watch it in theatres'

Disney India on Tuesday announced a line-up of theatrical titles, commencing with the multi-starrer 'Eternals', releasing this Diwali in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The slate will bring in high-octane action adventures which will take the audience on a journey to the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), starting with 'Eternals', 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Blade', 'The Marvels'.

The line-up also includes the much-awaited sequel to 'Avatar', and animation movies including 'Encanto', 'Lightyear', and 'Turning Red'.

"In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali," said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star and Disney India.

Duggal added: "Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content."

The slate has excited fans across India who cannot keep calm. With COVID-19 relaxations easing and theatres opening up, fans are eagerly waiting to visit cinema halls to watch the movie.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:55 PM IST