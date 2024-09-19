 Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide

The chilling visuals recorded a man dressed in blue shirt speedingly approaching the bus, getting tossed and thrown on to the road. The driver switched to an adjacent lane immediately after the man fell on the road after jumping to death.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Man Jumps In Front Of Bus, Dies | X/Sachin Gupta

In a disturbing video that surfaced from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway around 2 am on Thursday, a young man was spotted jumping in front of a moving bus. The person reportedly attempted to end his life by bumping into the heavy transport. The unidentified man died by suicide,according to reports.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

The dashcam footage from the incident is now being widely circulated online. It shows a man suddenly jumping in front of the bus and forcefully falling on the road. Alert bus driver diverted the vehicle to another lane and prevented the man from getting crushed under the wheels of the bus.

More details in this case are awaited.

