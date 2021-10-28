'Dire state of affairs': Netizens upset as 3 women farmers killed, 2 injured after truck hits them near Tikri border

Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station.

After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in Mansa district of Punjab.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58) and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district.

The injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak, the police said.

The news has further distressed the public who are condemning the recent cases of violence and the number of lives lost during the farmers protest that has been going on since almost a year now.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:46 AM IST