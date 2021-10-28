Lakhimpur Kheri again? Three women farmers dead after speeding truck runs over divider near protest site in Haryana

Three women farmers died after a speeding truck ran over a divider near the farmers' protest site at the Delhi-Haryana border, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the women farmers reportedly sitting on the divider, waiting for an auto-rickshaw when the speeding truck hit them.

Two of them were killed on the spot while the third succumbed in the hospital, NDTV reported. Reports suggest that the women belonged to the Mansa district in Punjab.

"Three people have died after being hit by a dumper truck at Bahadurgarh, further investigation underway," Wasim Akram, SP Jhajjar, told news agency ANI.

The incident took place near the Tikri border where farmers have been protesting for nearly 11 months now against the Centre's farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points—Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur—against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:32 AM IST