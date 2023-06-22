 Dingo Bites Bum Of Bikini-clad French Tourist, Chilling Video From Australia's Fraser Island Goes Viral
Dingo Bites Bum Of Bikini-clad French Tourist, Chilling Video From Australia's Fraser Island Goes Viral

The bikini-clad woman was shocked by the incident after the animal repeatedly tried to bite her body part.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Sunbathing Gone Wrong? In a recent incident that surfaced online a female tourist relaxing on the shore of Australia's K'gari (Fraser Island) was attacked by a dingo (a dog-like animal). The canine walked towards the woman who was sunbathing there and bit her on her bum, not once but twice.

The bikini-clad woman was shocked by the incident after the animal repeatedly managed to bite her body part. She immediately stood up and ran away from the spot to escape further attack by the dingo. The wild footage recording the entire incident was shared by a news media outlet on social media while identifying the woman to be a French tourist.

The tourist was believed to be in her 20s and the dingo attack took place in April, however, the footage was released only recently.

Dingo attacks have caused concerns in the region. In a recent case, a 10-year-old boy was bitten and dragged into the water by a dingo earlier this June. The breathtaking scene was diverted from turning too tragic after the boy's elder sister, 12, intervened to save him.

Following such incidents, holidaymakers were warned to stay alert when spending time at Queensland's Fraser Island. One of the internet users pointed out the area carried caution boards too.

