Did you know? Fred Baur, the inventor of Pringles potato chips can was cremated and buried in one of them

What are you munching right now? If you were just enjoying the chips from a Pringles can little did you know about the packaging and the man behind it. Why bother about that, you may ask. But the interesting case regarding the chips can's inventor will you stunned for it's different and bizarre.

Fred Baur alias Fredric John Baur was the one who invented the can for Pringles. He was so proud of the container that he reportedly wishes to rest his ashes there. After he died in 2008, the US man was cremated and his ashes were buried in the Pringles packaging cans that he had invented.

Baur died on May 4, 2008, in Cincinnati when he was 89. His children were quoted in media reports saying that they honoured Fred's request to bury him in one of the cans by placing part of his cremated remains in a Pringles container in his grave in suburban Springfield Township.

In 1966, Baur filed for a patent for the tubular Pringles container and the method for stacking the curved chips inside. The patent was granted in 1970 before Baur retired from the company in the early 1980s, Ladbible reported.

