Did David Miller's 'daughter' die of cancer? Truth behind viral photos and tweets

South African professional cricketer David Miller recently shared an Instagram post with a little girl who was struggling with cancer. He uploaded a collage video with the caption, "RIP you little rockstar..."
Since then, social media has been trending with tweets suggesting that the daughter of the sportsman has passed away. However, it was a young fan - and not the real child of Miller - who succumbed to cancer.
Earlier in 2017, the cricketer had shared an image with a cancer patient named Ane. It is Ane who is no more. Reportedly, the little fan had been closely associated with Miller since the stated year.
Some alert fans and netizens took the time to trace this photo, from years ago, and share condolences in the comment section.
