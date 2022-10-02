e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle celebrate Navratri with Gujarat Giants teammates at Garba night

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle celebrate Navratri with Gujarat Giants teammates at Garba night

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag among other Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur on Saturday.

As India celebrates one of the country's biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music at a special Garba night.

The cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gear on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in the traditional outfits.

Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday.

Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Play resumes as India look to defend massive total...

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Play resumes as India look to defend massive total...

Ind vs SA: Snake stops play during 2nd T20, netizens share hilarious memes

Ind vs SA: Snake stops play during 2nd T20, netizens share hilarious memes

Indonesia football stampede: List of major soccer disasters over the years

Indonesia football stampede: List of major soccer disasters over the years

Ind vs SA, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan to captin Men in Blue against Proteas; Rajat Patidar, pacer Mukesh...

Ind vs SA, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan to captin Men in Blue against Proteas; Rajat Patidar, pacer Mukesh...

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh suspended till 2025 for doping

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh suspended till 2025 for doping