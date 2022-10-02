Watch: Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle celebrate Navratri with Gujarat Giants teammates at Garba night

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag among other Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur on Saturday.

As India celebrates one of the country's biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music at a special Garba night.

The cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gear on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in the traditional outfits.

Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday.

Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: West-Indies cricketer Chris Gayle plays Garba in Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/yfQyKYky1q — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 2, 2022