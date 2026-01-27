IND Vs ZIM, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vihaan Malhotra Century, Bowlers Power India To Thumping 204-Run Victory

India continued their unbeaten run in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 with a thumping 204-run win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Vihaan Malhotra scored a sensational century while Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu smashed fifties. With the ball, Ayush Mhatre and Udhav Mohan took three wickets to skittle out Zimbabwe for 148.

Batting first India got off to a flyer with Vaibhav Suryavanshi in full flow. The left-hander stitched two quick partnerships with Aaron George and Ayush Mhatre with India reaching their 100 in just 11 overs. Suryavanshi scored a 24-ball half-century.

However India stuttered and lost a few wickets in quick succession. India Colts were 130/4 with more than 34 overs left to bat. Vihaan Malhotra joined hands with Abhigyan Kundu as the duo went about building a big stand. They focused on rotating strike with the occasional boundary. India's blistering start meant that there was no urgency to score quickly.

Zimbabwe threw as many as eight bowlers at the Indian batters, but to little effect, as left-handers Malhotra and Kundu rotated the strike efficiently to add a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The stand lifted India from a modest 130 for 4 to a commanding 243 for 5 by the 36th over.

Malhotra brought up his century off 104 deliveries as India continued to plunder runs.

India's bowlers took centre-stage after that, with their experienced attack conceding very little as Zimbabwe's chase slowed dramatically after they lost three early wickets to the pace duo of Ambrish and Patel.

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Andy Blignaut's son Kian and Leeroy Chiwaula showed grit in their innings, but they couldn't accelerate the scoring. The team reached 100 runs only in the 28th over, by which time the required run rate had climbed beyond a manageable level.