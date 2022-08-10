e-Paper Get App

Depressed people in Bengaluru can hire a BF; here's how

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Instagram

It is said that necessity has been the mother of invention. If you are someone who has been depressed or broken hearted, worry not. A portal has been launched in Bengaluru which provides boyfriends on a rent basis.

A portal called as ToyBoy can make you feel good about yourself. If you have a friend in Bengaluru who is undergoing relationship issues, then there is an app which can solve everything.

"This is a official Instagram account of ToYBoY portal. This service for those suffering from depression and for someone looking for companionship. (Note: currently we are not on Play Store", read the caption on the portal of ToYBoY".

"Software engineers in banglore weren't this much happy, since they cleared JEE", wrote one Twitter user

