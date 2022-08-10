Depressed people in Bengaluru can hire a BF; here's how

Image credit: Instagram

It is said that necessity has been the mother of invention. If you are someone who has been depressed or broken hearted, worry not. A portal has been launched in Bengaluru which provides boyfriends on a rent basis.

A portal called as ToyBoy can make you feel good about yourself. If you have a friend in Bengaluru who is undergoing relationship issues, then there is an app which can solve everything.

"This is a official Instagram account of ToYBoY portal. This service for those suffering from depression and for someone looking for companionship. (Note: currently we are not on Play Store", read the caption on the portal of ToYBoY".

All the depressed people in Bangalore I’ve got news for you pic.twitter.com/MdsqY1WQQE — Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) August 9, 2022

Software engineers in banglore weren't this much happy, since they cleared JEE — Abhishek। अभिषेक।ابھیشیک (@agnosticabhi) August 9, 2022

