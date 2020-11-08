Demonetisation was a well-thought-out scheme of PM Modi to benefit his capitalist friends: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that demonetisation was a well-thought-out scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to benefit his corporate friends.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8, 2016. The Congress is observing the fourth anniversary of demonetisation on Sunday as "Vikshwasghaat Diwas" (Betrayal Day), the party said. The Congress party has also launched a "SpeakUp" campaign on social media.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Demonetisation was PM's well-thought-out scheme so that he could waive the loans of his capitalist friends from the money deposited by the common public."

He also cited the recent report of Bangladesh surpassing India in terms of per capita income and said this did not happen in one day but the downfall of Indian economy began with demonetisation.

The Wayanad MP also referred to GST and said its flawed implementation has benefitted big corporates.

Watch the video here: