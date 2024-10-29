Delhi Woman Asks People To Slap Her, But There's A Catch In This Viral Prank Video

'Slap me': Delhi woman's prank video goes viral | Vaseema Danc

A Delhi-based influencer has caught everyone’s attention for asking passersby to slap her. Wait, what? Yes, you read it right. The woman asked people to slap her and held a placard reading "Slap me". She was seen boldly inviting strangers to approach her and hit her face, but why? The scene comes with a catch, and that too, involving money.

We won't reveal everything about the incident this sooner. We understand you are curious to know why the influencer stood on the streets of the national capital asking people to slap her. Before we exactly tell you why, we'll take you through how people reacted to the public stunt.

Watch video

In a video created by Vaseema Danc, she was seen holding a placard reading "Slap me" on one of its sides. Keeping it simple, people who noticed her standing there approached her and followed her instruction. They gave the words on the display another look and sometimes even confirmed with Danc whether she really wanted to get slapped. As she nodded asking people to go ahead, they tapped her face gently.

The video recorded people slapping her in a gentle way instead of being abusive or too harsh on her.

Once they slapped her and attempted to walk away, Danc revealed the twist. She promptly flipped her placard to later read "Nikalo 100 Rs".

So, she was seen asking people who slapped her to pay Rs 100 to her for their actions, which was captured in the prank video.

On learning about having to pay money for gently slapping her, people figured out they were pranked well. While some agreed to pay, others walked away without giving out any money. The entire incident was captured on camera.

Now, if you are thinking about the influencer's public stunt as a prank aimed at fooling people to extract money, it doesn't appear to be one.

The video showed what Danc did with the money she collected from the people who slapped her. She was seen distributing some biscuits and food items to homeless people in the area.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the Delhi woman earlier this October. It has already gone viral and attracted a record-breaking viewer count of 4.7 million views.