Delhi Man Asks For 'Dream Hug' From Korean Tourists At India Gate, Leaves Them Uncomfortable; Netizens React 'Sorry From India'

Delhi: A 'dream hug' wish from a Delhi youth with a Korean tourist at India Gate is sparking outrage on the Internet. A video of him vlogging around with foreign tourists is going viral on social media. He asked the Korean female tourists for a 'punch' as in a 'fist bump.' Later, he also asked for a dream hug to them, leaving them visibly uncomfortable. Netizens have slammed the man in the comments and also apologised to the tourists for his behavior.

In the viral video, the youth can be seen vlogging at the India Gate, Delhi. As the Korean female tourists pass by him, he stops them and asks for a 'punch.' Puzzled by his sudden demand, the woman thinks that he wants to punch her, but the youth immediately clarifies punch as a 'fist bump.' Both tourists broke into tears and gave him a fist bump.

The Youth Demands A Hug

Further, after getting fist bumps, the youth made another demand that he wants to hug the foreign tourists. One of the tourists who ws visibly uncomfortable by his demand said, "Your dream was punch, your dream came true." Although, the man kept asking for a hug and the other tourist gave him a heartwarming 'dream hug' that he was asking for.

After getting a hug the man said, "you are also very beautiful. I love you." To which the tourist replies, "I love you too." The man couldn't control his joy after hearing that and said while talking in his camera, "Dil Garden Garden Ho Gaya."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "That girl held her breath as she hugged him." While one user wrote, "That hug was his way too touch that women." Another user wrote, "Now pls dont complain why indians are facing racism outside of india."

One user commented, "Sorry from India 999999999999th time." While one user commented, "They will send the video to their WhatsApp group,and stated they got new gf from korea." Another user commented, "Don’t be nice to men, they understand it differently."