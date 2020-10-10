Delhi: BJP's Tajinder Bagga puts up 'Happy National Day Taiwan' posters outside Chinese embassy

This comes after the Chinese embassy issued an advisory to the Indian media asking them to follow one-China policy ahead of Taiwan national day celebrations.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter by Chinese embassy dated 7 October read.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," it said.

Responding to the advisory, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a media briefing said, "There is a free media in India that reports on issues as it sees fit."

The spokesperson said this when asked for comments about a letter sent to journalists by the Chinese embassy that called for honouring the 'One-China' policy.

The letter was issued in the wake of advertisements issued by the Taiwan government in a couple of leading newspapers in India ahead of Taiwan's national day on October 10.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson on Thursday also tweeted that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

India does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

In 1995, New Delhi set up India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote interactions between the two sides and to facilitate business, tourism and cultural exchanges.

The India-Taipei Association has also been authorized to provide all consular and passport services. In the same year, Taiwan too established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Delhi.

