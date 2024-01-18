Debendranath Tagore Death Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Hindu Philosopher

Debendranath Tagore | File

Debendranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore's father and the oldest son of Indian Prince Dwarkanath Tagore, was a Hindu philosopher and religious reformer born in Calcutta on May 7, 1861. Tagore grew up in the midst of wealth and power. However, his focus shifted towards a genuine religious outlook when he was too young. On his death anniversary, here are some facts you should know about him,

Debendranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Five interesting facts

1) After completing homeschooling at an early age, he enrolled in an Anglo-Hindu College in 1827. After briefly attending college, he began overseeing his family's land and expressed his interest in philosophy and religion.

2) Highly influenced by his friend Ram Mohan Roy, Debendranath Tagore established the Tattwaranjini Sabha under the supervision of Pandit Ram Chandra Vidyabageesh.

3) Beginning December 21, 1843, Debendranath transformed the society into a Brahmo Samaj, a spiritual fraternity. Until today, this day is celebrated with the yearly Poush Mela at Shantiniketan.

4) In 1863, he established Shantiniketan, a retreat in rural Bengal that later became an international university under the direction of his youngest son, Rabindranath Tagore.

5) Debendranath Tagore married Sarada Devi, and the couple was blessed with 15 children, 13 of whom survived. Maharshi Debendranath Tagore passed away on January 19, 1905, in Calcutta.