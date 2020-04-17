DD National to simulcast Chhota Bheem with POGO; Twitter says, 'Rahul Gandhi bahut khush honge aaj'

Amidst the lockdown enformed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the animated show will entertain kids every afternoon from 2-2:30 PM from April 17- May 3.

Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, in a statement said, "Doordarshan is pleased to partner with POGO to simulcast Chhota Bheem on DD National. Chhota Bheem is one of children’s most favourite cartoon characters, and we are delighted to bring him on our channel to entertain our young viewers."

“These are challenging times and we believe that POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy Chhota Bheem, one of our most prominent shows," Siddharth Jain, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the news broke. A Twitter user said, "Rahul Gandhi ji bahut khush honge aaj." Another one said, "Arree koi Rahul jii ko dm kroo ree..."

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: