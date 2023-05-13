Dazzling Record! Wedding dress with over 50,000 crystals by Michela Ferriero creates Guinness World record for 'most crystals'

Wedding dress with over 50,000 crystals by Michela Ferriero creates Guinness World record for 'most crystals' | Guinness World Record

How many crystals are too many? The answer will be infinite. And the designers at Michela Ferriero just granted the wish.

An exquisite wedding gown with over 50,000 crystals, created by an Italian bridal shop, Michela Ferriero, has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most crystals on a bridal outfit.

The wedding gown debuted during the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan on April 14, 2023, after four months of preparation, as per a report in the Guinness World Records.

The world-record-breaking gown has transparent material, a sweetheart neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette. To make sure the bridge shines with each step, even the gloves are covered with jewels.

The wedding dress, which consists of 50,890 Swarovski crystals, had individual crystals sewn into the tulle base of the dress. The crystal fringes on the bodice, the gloves, and lastly the crystal chains on the back to provide a cascade of light, as per the official website of GWR. Additionally, it took a 'painstaking' 200 working hours to sew each crystal.

New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎



It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress 😱 pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023

The dress was created by Michela Ferriero, which specialises in "luxury and bespoke wedding dresses". Michaela Ferriero, the co-founder of the shop, devised the creation after researching the best materials for implementing the concept and it took several months of planning to make the special outfit.

The garment was made after the designer collaborated with a pattern maker and a group of seamstresses who were professionals in their area. Extra care was taken to construct the garment's base since the bodice would need to support thousands of crystals.

"When you have the ones you love on your side, each one of your dreams can come true, even the greatest and challenging one," Michela Ferriero told GWR.

The previous record was held by Zden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd. from Turkey, which displayed 45,024 crystals at the Forum Istanbul Shopping Mall in Istanbul on January 29, 2011.