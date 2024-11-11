Dating A Tree? Influencer Films Herself Hugging, Kissing & Going On Long Rides With A Tree In YouTube Videos

Ivy Bloom, an influencer who's dating a tree | YouTube: Ivy Bloom

In India, you might have come across people marrying a tree due to reasons related to her horoscope and birth chart. But ever heard about people going a date with a tree? Wait, you are wrong if you only thought about going for a dinner and sharing the food table with a tree on the other side. Ivy Bloom, an influencer who's dating a tree and sharing about her experience online, tells us there's much more about hanging out with the unconventional partner.

In a surprising and viral turn of events, influencer Ivy Bloom released a couple of videos on her YouTube channel revealing about her date with a tree. She said that they been dating for the last two weeks now.

Influencer is dating a tree

In one of the videos, Ivy filmed herself welcoming the tree into her house and hugging it with love and affection. In another clip, she openly told people she was dating the tree by sharing visuals from their quality time together.

The videos showed the influencer being in a romantic relationship—not with a person, but with a tree. She was seen hugging and kissing the tree, and also going on long rides and fun water activities with her unconventional partner.

"We're dating now"

Introducing her partner to the internet family, she said in the YouTube videos that the she has integrated an AI system into the tree. This AI, she says, picks up vibrations from the tree's leaves, allowing it to "speak" and formulate sentences, creating the illusion of communication.

As Ivy’s story may sound bizarre to many, it attracted a flood of reactions online. "I'm so glad this is a joke bro," one commented. "Aww what a really cute relationship..i bet you guys are going to be the Greatest couple ever," another said.