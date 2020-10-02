DalitLivesMatter trends on Twitter in support of Hathras victim's family

The voices in support of the Hathras victim's family has intensified all across the country. With agitations by several opposition parties, Hathras administration is beefed up security at the entrance of the village and also issued section 144 restricting normalcy.
Meanwhile, the online protest has also started on Twitter in support of the victim's family. In this protest #DalitLivesMatter started to trend on Twitter today.
Check out the reactions here:
Meanwhile, the district administration banned the entry of the media in Boolgarhi village where the Hathras assault victim lived.
A heavy deployment of police was made around the village on Friday and even the movement of locals was restricted. Policemen were seen standing even in the fields to prevent media persons from reaching the house of the victim and meeting her family.
Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges
(With inputs from agencies)
