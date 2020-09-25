'Dale Steyn finally joins Ashok Dinda academy': Twitter trolls RCB bowler as he leaks 57 runs in 4 overs against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday miserably lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 97 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul's outstanding century was the highlight of the match. Opening the innings, Rahul punished the RCB bowlers and scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. This is the highest score by an Indian in the history of IPL.

Meanwhile, as the RCB bowlers were being taken apart by Rahul, one would have hoped veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn to provide some respite. However, it wasn't that day. Steyn, who has 439 Test wickets and 196 ODI scalps, was taken to the cleaners by Rahul and Co. The fast bowler leaked 57 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 14.20.

Twitter users trolled Steyn for not only putting up a poor performance with the ball but also his lackadaisical fielding. "Dale Steyn is giving full Ashok Dinda vibes," a Twitter user wrote. "ek IPL aur khel liya toh steyn ki aukaat rajat bhatia jaisi ho jaayegi," said another user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: