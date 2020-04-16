‘Dal roti khao, corona ko bhagao’: Twitter reacts after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19

After families in 72 houses in a locality in Delhi's South District have been told to observe self-quarantine after a delivery boy associated with a famous pizza chain tested positive for Covid-19, Twitter has lashed out at the attempt of ordering food by schooling the person of interest to cook at home. Some have even urged the authorities to ban home delivery of cooked food, despite the no-touch policy promoted by apps.

DM B.M. Mishra, a District Magistrate of South Delhi, on Wednesday said that a delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

"We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," Mishra told IANS.

He added that there was no need to panic, as he had informed all the delivery boys to use masks and follow the safety measures while executing a delivery. But the decision to send all contact persons to quarantine was 'necessary' as a precautionary measure.

