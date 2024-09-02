Cruel! Elderly Dairy Owner Brutally Beats Stray Dog With Stick On Road In UP's Moradabad; Case Registered After VIDEO Surfaces

Elderly Dairy Owner Brutally Beats Stray Dog With Stick On Road In UP's Moradabad | X

Moradabad: In a horrific incident of animal cruelty, a man brutally thrashed a stray dog with stick in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was filmed by an onlooker and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is thrashing the dog with the stick while the innocent animal is seen lying in the street helplessly.

There are reports that the elderly man who is beating the dog with the stick in the viral video is a dairy owner in Moradabad. He thrashed the dog in front of a crowd and no one came forward to help the animal. The people present at the spot shamelessly recorded the incident on their mobile phones and made the video viral on social media.

The video shows the elderly man attacking the dog with a stick and continuously thrashing the dog with the stick due to which the dog sustained serious injuries. The people present at the spot can be heard asking the man why is he beating the dog inhumanely? To which the man allegedly replied that the dog caused him losses, that is why he is beating the dog.

The man who is filming the incident can be heard cursing the man that even he will meet the same fate and one day he will also be beaten in the same manner. The internet users are also slamming the man for hitting the dog brutally in the middle of the street. They are also demanding strict punishment to the man for his cruel act.

One of the users said, "I have no words to describe this inhumane act of a impotent monster. I wish and pray to god that this oldy should die in a very worst situation. This man won't get a single drop of water in his last moments. Feeling sorry for our furry friend."