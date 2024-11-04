Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They Did This Later

Couple Receives Letter From Former Owner About Secret Rooms In Their House | Courtney and Matt on TikTok

What if someday you receive a call from a stranger telling you every detail about your flat and even revealing to you some information you didn't know about your own place before? While it would sound scary and creepy, you would not want to take a chance, right? Recently, a couple living in a 130-year-old home received a letter from someone who informed them about secret rooms at their residence, which they weren't aware of at all, leaving them stunned.

A young couple, both millennials, received a letter from Canada quite unexpectedly. They recorded a video as they read the message written on the letter. The video was uploaded by Courtney and Matt on TikTok and announced there were secret and undiscovered spaces in their stay.

Secret rooms inside 130-year-old home?

The woman held the letter in her hand and read it word by word, letting internet users know what it was about. It was soon learned that the letter was drafted from a person who was said to have once resided at the century-old home. Identifying themself as "the last surviving member of the Madison family who once owned the house and grew up in it," the Canadian sender guided Courtney and Matt to discover secret rooms in their house.

Was the message written on letter true?

They seemed a little confused and worried on receiving this letter. What happened later? The man took note of the clues mentioned in the letter and tried to inspect his own house in a way to either find them or rule this thing out of mind.

As the couple took a tour of their house, of which the location is undisclosed, they were left shocked. The message about secret spaces mentioned in the letter happened to be true.

Letter details leaves couple in utter surprise

Following what the letter said, first, they unearthed a secret alcohol cabinet by rolling up a mirror. To their surprise, there they saw nearly a dozen of liquor bottles stacked next to each other. Next, they noted another discovery, which was directly opposite to their toilet. It was a sprawling trunk room.

“I love your house! This is like a treasure hunt!” people reportedly commented as the video recorded by the couple went viral on TikTok.