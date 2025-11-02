 Couple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCouple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured | WATCH

Couple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured | WATCH

A shocking video circulating on social media shows a couple performing dangerous stunts on a bike on a highway before losing control and crashing. The video, reportedly filmed by their friends riding alongside, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, capturing the moment of the high-speed accident in chilling detail.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Couple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured | WATCH | X @thedeshbhakti

A shocking video circulating on social media shows a couple performing dangerous stunts on a bike on a highway before losing control and crashing. The video, reportedly filmed by their friends riding alongside, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, capturing the moment of the high-speed accident in chilling detail.

In the now-viral clip, the couple can be seen attempting to perform a stunt while recording a reel, with the woman sitting behind the man as he accelerates and lifts the bike slightly. Within seconds, they lose balance and skid across the road, crashing hard onto the road. Moments later, their friends, who were filming the stunt from another bike, are also seen colliding and falling while trying to avoid the impact.

WATCH VIDEO:

The exact location of the incident is still unconfirmed, though many online users speculate it took place somewhere in India, based on the vehicles and road signs visible in the footage. The condition of those involved in the crash has not been officially reported yet. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

FPJ Shorts
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Won The Toss And Chose To Field First At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Won The Toss And Chose To Field First At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar
'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens have reacted strongly to the viral video, criticizing the reckless behavior. One user wrote, “Is it right to put your real life in danger for a few seconds of reel? Stunts are for films and professionals, not on the road. Your family, your friends — everyone pays the price of your one mistake for a lifetime.”

Another user wrote, "If we don't extract oil from the reels of these ignorant youths with a stick soaked in oil, how will their parents take pride in them? The direction in which the country is heading is beyond comprehension."

Another user commented, "What we’re seeing is a cultural and moral drift, where validation from reels matters more than values from real life. Instead of oil and sticks,we need discipline, digital literacy, and accountability from parents, schools, and society."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sorry Sir Please, I Forgot To Pay’: Indian Woman Cries After Being Caught Shoplifting In US Store...

'Sorry Sir Please, I Forgot To Pay’: Indian Woman Cries After Being Caught Shoplifting In US Store...

'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

Couple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured...

Couple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India’s...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India’s...

'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's...

'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's...