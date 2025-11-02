Couple Horribly Crashes While Filming Reel Of Dangerous Bike Stunt On Highway; Friends Also Injured | WATCH | X @thedeshbhakti

A shocking video circulating on social media shows a couple performing dangerous stunts on a bike on a highway before losing control and crashing. The video, reportedly filmed by their friends riding alongside, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, capturing the moment of the high-speed accident in chilling detail.

In the now-viral clip, the couple can be seen attempting to perform a stunt while recording a reel, with the woman sitting behind the man as he accelerates and lifts the bike slightly. Within seconds, they lose balance and skid across the road, crashing hard onto the road. Moments later, their friends, who were filming the stunt from another bike, are also seen colliding and falling while trying to avoid the impact.

WATCH VIDEO:

आज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के चक्कर में एक कपल ने अपनी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगा दी।

लड़का और लड़की बाइक पर स्टंट करते हुए रील बना रहे थे — लेकिन एक पल का बैलेंस बिगड़ना उनकी ज़िंदगी बदल गया।

बाइक फिसली, दोनों बुरी तरह घायल हो गए, और पीछे से आ रही दूसरी बाइक भी टकरा गई।



सोचिए…

कुछ… pic.twitter.com/6CMmYiDYAi — Against hate 🇮🇳 (@thedeshbhakti) October 31, 2025

The exact location of the incident is still unconfirmed, though many online users speculate it took place somewhere in India, based on the vehicles and road signs visible in the footage. The condition of those involved in the crash has not been officially reported yet. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens have reacted strongly to the viral video, criticizing the reckless behavior. One user wrote, “Is it right to put your real life in danger for a few seconds of reel? Stunts are for films and professionals, not on the road. Your family, your friends — everyone pays the price of your one mistake for a lifetime.”

Another user wrote, "If we don't extract oil from the reels of these ignorant youths with a stick soaked in oil, how will their parents take pride in them? The direction in which the country is heading is beyond comprehension."

Another user commented, "What we’re seeing is a cultural and moral drift, where validation from reels matters more than values from real life. Instead of oil and sticks,we need discipline, digital literacy, and accountability from parents, schools, and society."