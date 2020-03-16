Coronavirus Update in India: Quarantined woman shares videos of 'sanitised' accommodation, Twitter users divided

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 6,685 lives worldwide so far, a Twitter user named Navya Dua on Monday shared videos of her quarantine facility in Delhi's Dwarka. However, she had to face the ire of Twitter users, while some users supported her.
Dua said that she arrived at the Delhi Airport from Spain on March 16 and has been taken to a 14-day quarantine at a government facility in Dwarka police training school. "I won't say anything, I (will) just give (share) some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation," she wrote. She went on to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Health Organisation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in her tweet.
Later she shared another video on the microblogging site. Dua said, "We are more than 40 people with only 3 washrooms and 5 large bedrooms. They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. Guys this is a A MAJOR CONCERN. This way India cannot contain coronavirus only will get more cases."
However, Twitter users were divided after Navya Dua complained about the quarantine facility. "You are a public health risk. This is a quarantine facity with clean santised loos. Not a 5 star holiday resort. So stop whining and complaining," a Twitter user said.
While senior journalist Shekhar Gupta said, "Precisely...or the choice of staying on in ‘First World’ Spain was always there...This is such “Ma ka Laadla” tantrum..."
While a user said, "Feeling sad for you, but this is what swach bharat looks like....."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)