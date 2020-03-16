Coronavirus Update in India: Quarantined woman shares videos of 'sanitised' accommodation, Twitter users divided

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 6,685 lives worldwide so far, a Twitter user named Navya Dua on Monday shared videos of her quarantine facility in Delhi's Dwarka. However, she had to face the ire of Twitter users, while some users supported her.

Dua said that she arrived at the Delhi Airport from Spain on March 16 and has been taken to a 14-day quarantine at a government facility in Dwarka police training school. "I won't say anything, I (will) just give (share) some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation," she wrote. She went on to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Health Organisation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in her tweet.