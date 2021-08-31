'Coming to save romcom genre': Fans eagerly await Deepika Padukone's next Hollywood film

After 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' (2017), actor Deepika Padukone is all set to feature in another Hollywood film. The untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy is being developed by STXfilms.

According to Deadline, Padukone will not only star in the movie but also produce it through her banner Ka Productions.

The project is being touted as a "sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy" revolving around Padukone's character.

The announcement was made by STXFilms chairman Adam Fogelson. The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (the 'Twilight' franchise, 'The Fault in Our Stars', 'Love, Simon') to develop the forthcoming film. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, also expressed his happiness about working with the 'Piku' star.

"There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh," he shared.

Meanwhile, Indians back home are excited for the project. On Tuesday, fans of Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to express how they are desperately waiting to see the film.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:44 PM IST