Comedian Kunal Kamra makes Tinder profile, Twitter jokes 'swipe left to match'

While most celebrities are posting videos and pictures of them either cooking or working out during the ongoing lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has trimmed his beard and logged into Tinder - a online dating mobile application.
Kamra took to Twitter and shared a picture in his new look. He wrote, "I don’t know how you’re dealing with all this free time... I’m making a tinder profile!"
Meanwhile, Tinder had a hilarious reply to the 'Shut Up Ya Kunal' host's tweet. Taking a funny jibe at Kamra's flying ban after heckling Republic Editor Arnab Goswami on board a Go Air flight, the online dating app tweeted, "We found one way you can fly...Tinder Passport."
Others on Twitter also had epic reactions to Kamra's new look and his hopping onto the Tinder bandwagon. Stand-up comedian Sapan Verma tweeted, "You have to Swipe Left to match with Kamra." Another user said, "Uncanny resemblance to @OmarAbdullah. One wonders how?"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier, Kunal Kamra had shared an edited clipping from Ramayan along with people gathering on to the streets and taking out processions along with flaming torches during Modi's 9 baje 9 minute.
In the clip, a saint is seen saying, "Bhakti aur pagalpan mein adhik antar nahi hota, sansarik drushti se dekho toh bhakt pagal hi jaisa dikhai deta hai."
