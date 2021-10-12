e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:25 PM IST

'Come back stronger king': Netizens overwhelmed as Kohli pens heartfelt post after RCB bows out of IPL 2021

FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli | File Photo

Virat Kohli | File Photo

Advertisement

After Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2021 campaign came to an end following a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator at Sharjah, outgoing captain, Virat Kohli on Tuesday posted an emotional message for the RCB fans.

Kohli had announced before the start of the UAE leg of the league that this will be his last season as leader of the franchise.

"Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Despite stepping down as RCB captain, Kohli reiterated that he will continue playing for the franchise as long as he plays in the IPL.

The tweet soon went viral as fans poured out love in the comments.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Monday, Royal Challengers failed to defend the 138 runs their batsmen managed, which extended their long wait to lift an IPL trophy. The closest they came to winning the trophy in recent times was in 2016 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the title decider.

Overall, Kohli led RCB in 140 matches in the last 11 years. He won 66 of those games and lost 70 as skipper of the franchise.

With inputs from IANS.

ALSO READ

#IPL2021: Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal