Chhattisgarh: Woman staffer beats child, hurls her to the floor in Kanker's adoption centre; shocking video surfaces

A video showing the treatment given to kids at an adoption centre in Chhattisgarh has surfaced online and gone viral. It captures on camera how a female staff (said to be the manager) of the premises mercilessly assaults two children by brutally beating them up and flinging of one them to the floor.

According to reports, the woman was identified as Seema Dwivedi from the Pratigya Vikas Sansthan of the state's Kanker area. In the video, she was seen repeatedly slapping a girl child, banging her on the floor, and later throwing her back on the bed. Following this, when another child entered the room, she hit her as well.

The viral video has upset netizens and raised eyebrows over the condition of kids in such adoption or shelter homes. "Unbelievable...people have been turned into monster...love, compassion, empathy is finished (sic)," a Twitter user said in a reply to the horrific video. "Look into the matter @KankerPolice," wrote another. So far, there's no official communication from the police in this regard.