Chennai: Stray Dog Attacks 27 People In Royapuram; Beaten To Death By Angry Locals

An incident of dog attack was reported from Chennai's Royapuram area on Tuesday where a stray dog vigorously mauled as many as 27 people in less than an hour. The animal grabbed passersby's ankles and feet to bite them horrifically, causing fear among people in the locality. It is said that angry public took charge on the dog they suspected to be rabid and thrashed it to death.

Witnesses were quoted in media reports as saying that the dog was calmly lying on the road undisturbed, but suddenly attacked pedestrians by biting them. The animal injured 27 locals including women and children (10) who were later taken to a hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, the aggressive dog, which was put to death by the public while allegedly trying to curb further brutality, was sent for postmortem by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The veterinary doctor Kamal Hussain told the media, considering the recent behaviour that it could have rabies infection.

Some of the victims suffered deep cuts, bleeding, and scratches from dog nail. The elderly victims fell on the road during the attack, hurting their heads. On Tuesday night, all the injured persons were admitted at a nearby government hospital.